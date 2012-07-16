MOVES-Macquarie, National Bank of Kuwait, Franklin Templeton

July 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP PARIBAS

The France-based bank appointed Jean-Yves Fillion as chief executive for North American corporate and investment banking activities.

It also named Dominique Remy as head of BNP Paribas Fortis corporate and investment banking, in addition to his responsibilities as global head of structured finance.

NORTHERN TRUST

The investment management company named Carl Tannenbaum as its chief economist. He succeeds Paul Kasriel who retired earlier this year.

MACQUARIE GROUP LTD

The company hired Jim Frawley to run its U.S. mergers and acquisitions business.

The Australian investment bank said Frawley will be a senior managing director as well as head of the U.S. M&A group. He is joining Macquarie from FBR & Co, where he led the firm’s M&A business and its New York office.

COWEN GROUP

The company said James Stone has joined its investment banking platform, Cowen and Co, as managing director and head of financial sponsors coverage.

COMMONFUND

The investment management company hired former Goldman Sachs risk management specialist Irakli Odisharia as a director in its risk management team.

FRANKLIN TEMPLETON INVESTMENTS

The investment management company appointed Andrew Ashton and Dennis Rothe to oversee consultant relations and investment research for its international advisory services and North America advisory services divisions, respectively.

Adam Quaife will replace Ashton as senior director for Central and Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The investment management group appointed Neal Jenkins as its head of sales - the Middle East, Central Asia and Africa.

Neal joins from Janus Capital Group Inc, where he was the London-based head of its Middle East and Africa business.

NATIONAL BANK OF KUWAIT

The bank has hired Josef Ackermann on its international advisory board. Ackermann was chairman and chief executive of Deutsche Bank.

BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm appointed Mike Levy as senior investment manager in the Europe, the Middle East and Africa equity team.

Mike joins Barings from AllianceBernstein.

EXPONENT PRIVATE EQUITY

The private equity firm said Simon Davidson has been promoted to the partnership of the firm. Davidson has been at the firm since 2008.

ASHBURTON

The asset management arm of FNB International Wealth Management Holdings Ltd said Nick Lee will take over as director of portfolio management services later this month.

Nick Lee was the director of investment and fund management.

BROOKS MACDONALD ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company appointed three investment management directors to its London and Manchester teams. Richard Wayne and Mark Godwin join the London team, while Ben Roberts joins the team in Manchester.

Wayne was one of the founding partners of Vestra Wealth LLP, while Godwin was responsible for private client portfolios at City Asset Management. Godwin was private client manager at Brown Shipley Private Bank.