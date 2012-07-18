FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Stifel Nicolaus, Custom House
July 18, 2012 / 11:02 AM / in 5 years

MOVES-Stifel Nicolaus, Custom House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STIFEL, NICOLAUS & CO

The St. Louis-based brokerage firm expanded its adviser base in Washington by appointing Corrina Phillips, Ben Doughty and Tony Re. They joined the company in early July after more than a decade each at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

CUSTOM HOUSE GLOBAL FUND SERVICES LTD

The company named Mark Hedderman as its chief executive. Hedderman had been the acting CEO for almost a year following David Blair’s resignation.

BARODA PIONEER ASSET MANAGEMENT CO LTD

The joint venture between India’s Bank of Baroda and Pioneer Investments appointed Jaideep Bhattacharya as managing director. Bhattacharya was earlier group president and chief marketing officer at UTI Mutual Fund.

