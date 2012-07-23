MOVES-Barclays, Morgan Stanley, Blackstone

* Adds Morgan Stanley

July 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

Michael Rake has ruled himself out of the running for the chairmanship of Barclays, a role he had been favorite to assume, raising fresh questions on the leadership of the bank as it struggles to recover from the Libor scandal.

MORGAN STANLEY

Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, formed after the merger of Morgan Stanley’s wealth unit and Citigroup’s Smith Barney in 2009, hired Thomas McDavid, Jonathan Spafford and Robert Gilson as advisers from rival brokerage Merrill Lynch, the wealth management unit owned by Bank of America.

BLACKSTONE GROUP

The assets management company named Gerard Errera, who held the position of special adviser, as chairman of Blackstone France. Before joining the alternative asset manager, Errera was secretary general of the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs and French ambassador to the United Kingdom.

ETF SECURITIES LTD

The exchange-traded investment products company hired former iShares executive Philippe Roset as head of Benelux sales. Prior to his time at iShares, Philippe was a supervisory officer at the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets.

HEARTWOOD GROUP

The independently owned investment and wealth management company appointed Sapna Kandukuri as a marketing manager. She joins Heartwood from Coutts, where she was responsible for rolling out propositions for its entrepreneur and female clients.