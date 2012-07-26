MOVES-Nomura, JP Morgan, StanChart, Fidelity Investments

July 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The company named Koji Nagai as its new CEO and said it was likely more insider trading cases would come to light in a scandal that forced Kenichi Watanabe to quit as head of Japan’s top investment bank.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The company hired three new investment bankers, Andy Rabin, Jason Anderson and Brad Jaros. They join as managing directors in the part of the bank that focuses on mid-cap companies.

Rabin and Jaros joined from Bank of America while Anderson was previously head of industrials at boutique investment bank Miller Buckfire.

FIDELITY INVESTMENTS

The money manager hired Michael Foggin and Gordon Ross as bond fund managers for its London office. Foggin will help manage international bond strategies for Fidelity’s Pyramis Global Advisors unit and also assist on U.S. mutual funds, while Ross will be an institutional portfolio manager at Pyramis.

Foggin had been lead portfolio manager for fixed income at Schroder Investment Management. Ross had previously worked with the global fixed-income division of Deutsche Bank AG’s Deutsche Asset Management.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank named Don Robertson as managing director, head of natural resources for Canada. He most recently worked at Credit Suisse in Toronto.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch has landed seven veteran advisers from rival brokerage Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in a sign that the firm is starting to fill the void left by a slew of significant departures earlier this year.

In Florida, advisers James McKenzie, Ricardo Quiros and Mauricio Rubio joined Merrill’s Weston office.

In Michigan, advisers Robert Steingold and Geoffrey Orbach joined Merrill’s Troy office.

In California, advisers Douglas McPherson and Dean Ridgway joined Merrill’s San Diego office.