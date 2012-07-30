MOVES-London & Capital, Deloitte, Leerink Swann

July 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The company appointed Sanford Brown as managing director of business development. Brown, whose appointment is effective July 30, was previously a director of sales and marketing at Larch Lane Advisors, an affiliate of Old Mutual Asset Management.
The independent wealth management firm appointed Pau Morilla-Giner as chief investment officer. Morilla-Giner joined London & Capital as head of equities, commodities and alternative investments in 2008. He started his career in investment with JP Morgan Asset Management in Madrid and New York.
The business-advisory firm said Mark Smith, former senior vice president and chief strategy officer of Farmers Insurance Group, a subsidiary of Zurich Financial Services, has joined the firm as a managing director at its Financial Services Practice.
The company said Thomas Bassinger joined its Investment Banking group as a managing director. He joins the firm from Rockport Venture Partners, a private placement specialist firm that he co-founded in 2001 serving life science clients.
The company said Mark Cohen re-joined as a director in Deloitte Financial Advisory Services LLP (Deloitte FAS) based in New York. Prior to returning to Deloitte, Cohen was a senior vice president and the New York office leader for the construction consulting practice of an insurance company.