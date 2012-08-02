FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-AMP Capital, Towers Watson, LPL Financial
August 2, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

MOVES-AMP Capital, Towers Watson, LPL Financial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds LPL Financial, Evercore Partners, R.J. O‘Brien, Towers Watson)

Aug 2 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AMP CAPITAL

The Australian asset manager appointed Kerry Ching as managing director for Asia. She was Fidelity Investment Management’s former Hong Kong chief.

LPL FINANCIAL

The U.S. independent brokerage on Thursday said it struck a deal with Advantage Financial Group that will bring 63 investment advisers managing $2 billion in assets onto LPL’s broker-dealer and custody platform.

EVERCORE PARTNERS INC

The company said it hired Brett Pickett and Lowell Strug, two veteran JPMorgan Chase & Co investment bankers, to head the boutique investment bank’s consumer and retail group. They will join Evercore’s investment banking business as senior managing directors and co-heads of the Consumer and Retail Group in New York.

R.J. O‘BRIEN & ASSOCIATES

The independent futures brokerage and clearing firm said it promoted Kirk Bonniwell to Senior Vice President, Commercial Grain and Asia.

Bonniwell, a Certified Public Accountant, had assumed interim responsibility for these areas in his role as Vice President, Strategic Planning and now takes on the Senior Vice President title.

TOWERS WATSON

The professional services company said Doug Vander Linde has joined the U.S. investment services team as director, solutions and business development, Americas. Prior to joining Towers Watson, Linde was head of business development for Mercer. He will be based in Towers Watson’s Chicago office.

Compiled by Sandhya Vijayan in Bangalore

