MOVES-JP Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley, UBS Global Asset Management

Aug 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The biggest U.S. bank by assets, named Eileen Serra to succeed Gordon Smith as head of card services, following Smith’s promotion last month to be co-chief executive of Chase Consumer & Community Banking.

MORGAN STANLEY

The financial services firm promoted Marie-Soazic Geffroy Dernoncourt and Derek Stanwell as co-heads of Asia-Pacific ex-Japan financial institutions group. Dernoncourt and Stanwell will replace Willard McLane, who quit last month to join Citigroup.

THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC

The bank promoted John Owen as chief executive of international banking. Owen was previously co-CEO of the business along with Scott Barton, who will be leaving to pursue an opportunity outside the firm, RBS said.

XENFIN CAPITAL

The Foreign exchange trading, technology and market-making firm appointed Jamie Rose as head of e-FX (electronic foreign exchange). He was previously head of e-FX at Marex Spectron, a UK-based brokerage.

BNY MELLON CAPITAL MARKETS LLC

The investment management and investment services company appointed Dan Mulholland as head of U.S. Treasury trading. Most recently he worked with RBC Capital Markets.

UBS GLOBAL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset management firm appointed Stephen Hutton as head of UK wholesale. Stephen joins from Zurich Intermediary Group, where he was northern head of distribution and platform proposition.

RENAISSANCE MACRO RESEARCH

The research firm hired Steve Hash as president and Chief Operating Officer. Most recently Hash was the global head of real estate investment banking and the chief operating officer of the global investment banking division at Barclays Capital.

LV=(LIVERPOOL VICTORIA)

Insurance, investment and retirement group LV= has appointed James Dean as audit committee chairman. He joins LV= from Ernst and Young, where he was a senior partner.

J.P.MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The financial services firm said it added Peter Pergovacz to its global liquidity sales team covering EMEA. In his new role, Peter will be based in Frankfurt and be responsible for sales into Germany and Austria. (Compiled by Vishal Krishnan Menon and Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)