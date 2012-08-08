FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-BOfA Merrill Lynch, NYSE Euronext
#Funds News
August 8, 2012 / 10:10 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-BOfA Merrill Lynch, NYSE Euronext

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com

MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY and UBS WEALTH MANAGEMENT

Two veteran teams of Merrill Lynch advisers have the left the brokerage, owned by Bank of America, to join rival firms Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and UBS Wealth Management Americas.

Advisers Matthew Zaft, Connor McKinney and Maria Fruciano joined Morgan Stanley Smith Barney from Merrill Lynch. In Oregon, advisers Mike Clancy, Brad Anderson and Steve Burch joined UBS Wealth Management Americas.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch expanded its broker base in Florida by hiring advisers Andrew Cappello and Christie Roberts from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney in the region.

Cappello had been a managing director of wealth management at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, while Roberts had been a senior vice president.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired UBS’s Asia mergers and acquisitions head Stephen Gore to helm its M&A unit for Asia-Pacific excluding Japan.

NYSE EURONEXT

The exchange operator appointed LuíS Palha da Silva to its board of directors.

RELIANCE MUTUAL INSURANCE SOCIETY LIMITED

The company appointed Clive Allison as head of member recruitment. He was previously with Scottish Widows as market director for their protection business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
