United States
August 10, 2012 / 8:07 PM / 5 years ago

MOVES-Wells Fargo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com

WELLS FARGO & CO

Wells Fargo added adviser teams to its independent brokerage division, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet) in July, expanding its broker force in Connecticut and Utah.

The company hired advisers Richard Schofield and his son and fellow adviser Dustin Schofield from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney.

Advisers Jayme Lemaire and Jamie Nowakowski also joined Wells in Connecticut from CCO Investment Services Corp, the broker-dealer affiliated with Citizens Bank.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
