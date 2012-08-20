FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- Barclays, Franklin Square, Rothschild
August 20, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES- Barclays, Franklin Square, Rothschild

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

** BARCLAYS PLC

The bank appointed IC Liu as managing director and head of investment banking, Taiwan. He would be based in Taipei.

Liu joins Barclays from EasyCard Corp where he was chairman. He previously worked at JPMorgan.

** FRANKLIN SQUARE CAPITAL PARTNERS

The sponsor of alternative investment products appointed Mike Gerber as senior vice president of public affairs, strategy and product administration. He will be based in Philadelphia.

Gerber served on the board of directors for Franklin Square’s third fund, FS Investment Corporation II.

** ROTHSCHILD WEALTH MANAGEMENT & TRUST

The French investment bank appointed James Peterson as director and Daniel Riley as assistant director to its UK wealth management business.

They join Rothschild from UBS, where Peterson was a senior client adviser and Riley was a client adviser.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
