MOVES- Bank Of America, Nomura, Federated Investors

The bank named four new directors in anticipation of director retirements early next year.
The new directors, Sharon Allen, former Deloitte LLP chairman; Jack Bovender, former HCA Inc chairman and chief executive; Linda Hudson, president and CEO of the U.S. subsidiary of BAE Systems Plc ; and David Yost, former CEO of AmerisourceBergen Corp, will join with immediate effect.
The British life insurer appointed former regulatory head Howard Davies as its chairman, replacing Ron Sandler who is retiring.
Former Bank of England deputy governor Davies, who was also the chairman of Britain’s Financial Services Authority from 1997 to 2003, will take up his new role on Oct. 1.
Brazil’s largest bank by assets named on Wednesday Paulo Roberto Lopes Ricci as senior vice-president in charge of retail banking, distribution and credit operations, according to a securities filing.
Ricci was previously head of government relations at the Brasilia-based bank.
The Japanese investment bank named Jai Rajpal as global head of its foreign exchange. Rajpal will be based in London.
He was previously head of fixed income for Asia, excluding Japan, at Nomura.
The asset manager appointed Craig Bingham to run its Asia-Pacific unit. Bingham joins from Aviva Investors.
The money manager appointed Gary Black as its global co-chief investment officer. Black joins from rival Janus Capital Group Inc.
The real estate services firm appointed Helen Silverstolpe as head of Nordics Client Solutions, global corporate services. He will be based in Stockholm. Silverstolpe was previously with Newsec Asset Management Ltd.
The company, part of Royal Bank of Canada, named Paul Patterson as deputy chair of ultra high net worth - international. Patterson will be based in London.
It also named Stuart Rutledge head of global trust services. He will be based in Jersey.
The clearing house appointed Oliver Corbett as chief financial officer. Corbett, who joins from insurer Novae Group, will begin his term in December.
The company appointed Christopher Mahon as director of its asset allocation research. He begins in his new role in September. Mahon, who will be based in London, joins from Momentum Global Investment Management.
The London-based fund management company appointed Hannah Warton and Kevin Kong as analysts.
Warton was previously with QIC Global Real Estate Group in Australia and Kong with Citigroup Inc.
The law firm named Leonard Chanin as member of its financial services practice. He would be based in Washington, D.C.
Chanin joins from the federal agency Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).