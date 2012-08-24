FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Chartered, Marsh, Vericrest Financial
August 24, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Marsh, Vericrest Financial

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED BANK

The bank appointed Alex Manson as group head in its wholesale banking geographies of Asia, Africa and the Middle East. He would be based in London.

Manson joined from Deutsche Bank on Aug. 13.

MARSH

The insurance broker and risk adviser unit of Marsh & McLennan Cos appointed John Kunzler as head of its UK regulated professions practice for England and Wales. He joins from Travelers Companies Inc

William Cooper was named as head of its England and Wales solicitors’ PI practice, while Christopher Jackson and Joe Francescotti also join the professional indemnity insurance practice.

VERICREST FINANCIAL INC

The Texas-based financial services company hired David Slear as senior vice president of default services. Prior to joining Vericrest he spent nearly ten years in the default operations of mortgage and consumer lending at HSBC.

