MOVES-Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, C.A. Bancorp, Life Partners
#Market News
August 31, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, C.A. Bancorp, Life Partners

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 31 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

C.A. BANCORP INC

The Canadian merchant bank’s Chief Financial Officer Jillian Crump has resigned to pursue other opportunities. Kurt Brands, the company’s chief executive, will fulfil the duties of the chief financial officer going forward.

MORGAN STANLEY SMITH BARNEY

Several dozen Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers who manage tens of billions of dollars of client money are considering leaving the firm, saying that widespread technology problems have made it very difficult for them to do their jobs, according to people familiar with the matter.

LIFE PARTNERS HOLDINGS INC

The company, which has been accused of accounting fraud by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, fired its Chief Financial Officer Scott Dubs, who took over just 11 days ago.

BENJAMIN F. EDWARDS & CO

The boutique brokerage opened a new office in Kansas after landing four veteran advisers from Wells Fargo & Co on Friday.

The new hires joined Benjamin Edwards from Wells Fargo Advisors, the brokerage unit of the San Francisco-based bank.

LAXFIELD CAPITAL LTD

The UK-based loan manager appointed Daniel Smith as head of its origination business. Smith was previously managing director at Eurohypo AG.

SBERBANK GROUP

The company named Alexander Pletnev as deputy head of the structured finance division in its corporate investment business (CIB) team on Aug. 27. He joins from Russia’s No. 2 crude producer Lukoil.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
