MOVES-Societe Generale, Canaccord Financial, RBS, Barclays

Sept 4 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF TOKYO-MITSUBISHI UFJ LTD

The bank said, it appointed William Nowicki as managing director in the commodities & structures trade finance group of the lenders’ investment banking division for the Americas (IBDA). He will be based in New York.

Most recently, Nowicki was the head of Trade and Supply Chain for North America at HSBC.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRIL LYNCH

The Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the corporate and investment banking unit of Bank of America, appointed Brian Stearns and Daniel Timmons as CO-Heads of Entertainment Industries Coverage.

VERICREST FINANCIAL INC

The firm, which specializes in the servicing of residential mortgages and consumer finance loans, said it hired John Sayre as senior vice president of business development.

Most recently, Sayre was senior vice president of business development at Nationstar Mortgage.

GREENHILL & CO INC

The boutique financial advisory company said it hired advisers Hartmut Ostrowski and Klaus Wubbenhorst to help it expand its German operations.

Ostrowski is the former chief executive of German media corporation Bertelsmann AG, while Wubbenhorst is the former chief of GFK SE.

BARCLAYS PLC

The wealth and investment manager said it appointed Francis Wood as managing director in its wealth and investment management division.

Prior to joining Barclays, Wood was a managing director at JHX Management Ltd.

SOCIETE GENERALE

France’s No.2 bank said it was replacing the head of its international retail operations, which have seen mixed results in markets such as Russia and Greece.

Jean-Luc Parer, head of its global finance unit, was named to replace Jean-Louis Mattei, who had headed international retail banking at the bank, effective on Monday, the bank said in a statement.

CANACCORD FINANCIAL INC

The Toronto-based financial services company is hiring high-profile London banker Alexis de Rosnay as its European chief executive, the Wall Street Journal reported late on Monday.

ACTIS

The emerging markets focused private equity firm said it appointed James Smith as a director in the firm’s value creation group.

MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC

The London based securities and investment banking arm of Mizuho Financial Group Inc appointed Raffaele De Vitis as executive director covering Global SSA Borrowers.

Raffaele De Vitis joined Mizuho International’s European Primary Debt Markets team from Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank.

J O HAMBRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD

The equities manager hired UK equities analyst Rachel Reutter to its UK Opportunities team. Prior to joining J O Hambro, Rachel worked for Goldman Sachs in its global investment research division.

ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP PLC

The banker appointed Managing Director Pippa Crawford as the head of its Western European Loan Markets Origination team within its Markets & International Banking (M&IB) division in London.

Since 2011, Crawford has been a member of the Loan Markets management team and the Global Loans Co-ordinator within M&IB.