MOVES-Barclays, Newedge, Signia Wealth, Greenhill

Sept 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

Barclays’ new chief executive Antony Jenkins has handed the running of its Continental European retail and business banking division to Curt Hess, currently the division’s chief financial officer, the bank said on Wednesday.

It also appointed Edward Moldaver as managing director of its Wealth and Investment Management division. Moldaver was previously at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and brings with him a team of five.

Barclays also appointed Andrew Fenton as director, funds and asset managers, within its Non-Bank Financial Institutions team. Fenton previously held roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan.

STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP

The financial holding company said it hired Murray Huneke as co-head of consumer and retail investment banking. Most recently, Huneke was a managing director of investment banking at Piper Jaffray.

GREENHILL & CO INC

The boutique investment bank expanded its private capital advisory team with three recruits.

Matt DeNatale will join the firm as a principal based in San Francisco and Zaid Abdul-Aleem as a principal based in Chicago. The firm also said Sally Adele Box will join as a vice president based in Sydney.

SOUTHWEST BANCORP INC

Stillwater National Bank and Trust Company (SNB) and Bank of Kansas, subsidiaries of Southwest Bancorp Inc, named Mark Funke as president and chief executive officer.

Funke will join SNB, Bank of Kansas and Southwest Bancorp effective Oct 1. He joins the bank from Bank of Oklahoma - Oklahoma City.

BLACKROCK INC

The investment and risk manager appointed Arno Kitts as head of UK Institutional, while Andy Tunningley has been appointed to the role of head of UK strategic team.

NEWEDGE

The multi-asset brokerage appointed Leslie Richman and Duncan Crawford as global co-heads of Alternative Investment Solutions, a part of Newedge’s prime clearing services.

Newedge also hired Keith Johnson as Global Head of Capital Introductions, based in Chicago. James Skeggs and Ryan Duncan will co-run the advisory group globally.

SIGNIA WEALTH LTD

The independent wealth manager that specializes in strategic wealth management for ultra-high net worth individuals, families and trusts said it appointed Ana María Harrison as a Managing Director.

Harrison will be joining Signia from UBS, where she was executive director in global wealth management private equity.

CORDEA SAVILLS

The international property investment manager said it appointed Kiran Patel as chief investment officer. He joins from AXA Real Estate.

VANGUARD HEALTH CARE FUND

The health care fund named Jean Hynes as its manager, replacing Edward Owens, who retires at the end of this year.

Hynes, currently serves as Associate Portfolio Manager in Vanguard Health Care Fund.

PORTICO CAPITAL

The investment bank said it has appointed Giles Roshier as Head of Portico Europe.

Most recently Roshier worked with Lazard and headed the investment bank’s media and mergers and acquisitions division.

NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC

The asset manager said it has appointed Brenden M. Gill as senior vice president and head of national accounts in its Advisor Solutions Group. He joined the firm on August 30.

Gill served as director of national accounts at MFS Investment Management, before joining Neuberger Berman.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The investment bank appointed Daniel Chen as its managing director and head of Asia. He will be based in Beijing.

Chen, most recently worked as senior vice president in China Investment Corp’s Special Investment Department.