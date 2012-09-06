MOVES-JPMorgan Chase, Blackrock, Allied World

Sept 6 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The investment bank named Craig Delany to head its chief investment office, more than three months after the discovery of a wayward derivatives trade in the division that caused at least $5.8 billion in losses.

Delany, most recently served as chief operating officer of mortgage banking in the company.

ALLIED WORLD ASSURANCE CO HOLDINGS AG

The reinsurer named Thomas Bradley to succeed Chief Financial Officer Joan Dillard, who will be retiring later this month. Bradley was formerly the CFO of law firm Dorsey & Whitney LLP.

BLACKROCK INC

The investment and risk manager appointed Patrick Liedtke to lead its Financial Institutions Group in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Liedtke will be a member of the global FIG leadership group and serve as a member of the EMEA Institutional Executive Committee.

COUTTS

The wealth division of Royal Bank of Scotland Group said it appointed Philip Taylor as regional chairman for Coutts & Co Channel Islands.

S&P CAPITAL IQ

The equity research firm said Roger Hirst has joined its London office as a vice-president and director of European equity research operations and William Mack has returned as a consumer products analyst in London.

The firm also appointed Roderick Wallace as the equity insurance analyst in its London office.

Barbara Coffey and David Lewis has also joined as software and consumer products equity analysts, respectively.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The independent financial services firm providing advisory and asset management services said Daniel Chen has joined the firm as a managing director and head of Asia.

Chen was most recently a senior vice-president in China Investment Corp’s special investment department.

ORIEL SECURITIES

The British stockbroker said it has appointed David Knox as chief executive, who previously headed equity research division in the company.

Oriel, which is one of a clutch of mid-sized investment banks operating in the City of London, also named its former Chief Executive Simon Bragg as chairman of corporate finance.

FORWARD MANAGEMENT LLC

The investment adviser named Clay Smudsky as managing director, head of distribution, a new position in the company.

Smudsky, previously held the position of president, institutional in the company. He has also served in sales management positions at RS Investments, Salomon Brothers Asset Management and Nuveen Investments.