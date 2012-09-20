FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 20, 2012 / 1:45 PM / 5 years ago

MOVES-CVC Capital Partners, Financial Accounting Foundation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 20 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CVC CAPITAL PARTNERS

Adrian MacKenzie, head of the Australian unit of the private equity firm has resigned. MacKenzie, a former investment banker who moved from London to head the Australia unit in 1999, leaves ahead of scheduled meetings with investors in Hong Kong next week, said sources who declined to be identified.

FINANCIAL ACCOUNTING FOUNDATION

The foundation that oversees the making of U.S. accounting rules said on Wednesday that it named Billy Atkinson, a former audit partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, as chairman of a new standards council for private companies.

