MOVES-Marsh & McLennan, William Blair, Deloitte
#Funds News
September 21, 2012 / 10:50 AM / in 5 years

MOVES-Marsh & McLennan, William Blair, Deloitte

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC

The insurance broker said late on Thursday its Chief Executive Brian Duperreault will retire at the end of the year and Chief Operating Officer Daniel Glaser will take over as the CEO.

WILLIAM BLAIR & CO LLC

The investment management firm hired Ryan DeVore, a former Morgan Stanley Smith Barney veteran, as director of its private client adviser group.

DELOITTE & TOUCHE LLP

The financial consulting firm appointed Walter Young, formerly director of corporate finance at Zions Bancorporation , as director of governance, regulatory and risk strategies practice.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
