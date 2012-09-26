FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Yahoo, Frontier Investment
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
September 26, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Yahoo, Frontier Investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments and departures were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The Russian unit of Deutsche Bank, Germany’s largest lender, has appointed Pavel Teplukhin as its new chief country officer effective Oct. 1, it said on Wednesday.

YAHOO INC

Yahoo appointed Ken Goldman as its new chief financial officer on Tuesday.

Goldman, formerly chief financial officer at cybersecurity software firm Fortinet, has held similar positions at Siebel Systems before its sale to Oracle Corp.

FRONTIER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP

The investment firm named David Scammell as senior business development manager. He joins from Friends Provident International where he was regional sales manager for Singapore.

The firm also appointed Elisabeth Silva as a sales support manager. She joins from BNP Paribas Investment Partners where she was a relationship manager.

HARCOURT INVESTMENT CONSULTING AG

The asset division of Vontobel Group appointed Claire Liou as product specialist, alternative investments.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.