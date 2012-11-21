MOVES-Towers Watson, Picton Property, F&C Asset Management

Nov 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

TOWERS WATSON

The global professional services company said it appointed Alessandra Pasquoni to lead its investment business in Italy.

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LTD

The income-focused investment company said it appointed Fraser D‘Arcy as investment director, effective January.

F&C ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC

The diversified investment manager appointed Ross Duncton as head of direct to consumer. Duncton joins from Acromas Financial Services where he was the head of product & marketing.

CQS

The asset management firm said it appointed Marc Hotimsky as chairman.

UBS

UBS AG’s Americas wealth management group has expanded its broker force in Ohio with a veteran team of advisers from Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch.

Advisers Robert Anning Sr., his son John Anning and Tollie Chavis moved to UBS on Tuesday from Merrill Lynch, where they managed more than $1 billion in client assets and last year produced more than $3 million of annual revenue.