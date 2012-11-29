FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BNP Paribas, Marsh & McLennan, Kayne Anderson
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 29, 2012 / 11:32 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-BNP Paribas, Marsh & McLennan, Kayne Anderson

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 29 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BNP-PARIBAS CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING

The investment banking arm of French bank BNP Paribas appointed Jonathan Warburton as head of banking for EMEA within its corporate finance division.

Warburton joins the company from Rothschild where he spent nearly four years as head of emerging markets, FIG.

MARSH & MCLENNAN COS INC

The insurance broker combined its Asia and Pacific regions and appointed Martin South as CEO of Marsh Asia-Pacific. South had previously served as CEO of Marsh Europe and Marsh UK.

The company also appointed Flavio Piccolomini as CEO of Marsh Continental Europe, CIS, and Turkey. Piccolomini will also continue in his current role as CEO of Marsh Italy.

KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK

The boutique investment adviser appointed Doug Foreman as co-chief investment officer, effective January. Foreman joined Kayne Anderson as director of equities in 2011.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.