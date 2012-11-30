FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 30, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

MOVES-Bank of America, Manulife, Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORP

The insurer said its Chairwoman Gail Cook-Bennett will retire in May and will be replaced by board member Richard DeWolfe.

ONTARIO TEACHERS’ PENSION PLAN

The Canadian pension fund plans to open its first Asia office next year in Hong Kong, with as many as 10 staff, a source with knowledge of the matter said, as it targets higher returns from direct investments in the region. The company plans to move Raju Ruparelia, an Ontario-based portfolio manager and former investment banker with Credit Suisse, to head its Asia office to be based in Alexandra House, according to a second source.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

The lender said on Thursday that its Merrill Lynch brokerage added 10 veteran advisers across the United States from rival units at Morgan Stanley, UBS AG and Wells Fargo & Co.

The new hires, who joined Merrill in October and November, managed more than $1 billion in client assets at their old firms.

GLEACHER & CO SECURITIES INC

The broker-dealer unit of Gleacher & Co Inc appointed Kevin Sisson as a managing director in the investment banking division. Sisson most recently worked as a senior partner and co-founder of Cyan Partners LP, a middle-market direct lending fund.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
