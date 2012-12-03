MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JP Morgan Asset Management

Dec 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS INC

The bank hired Omar Mohammady to run its Saudi Arabian investment banking business, a key role for global banks operating in the Gulf Arab region, three banking sources said.

CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup’s head of technology, media and telecoms in Europe is to leave as part of cost cuts the U.S. bank is making in response to the weak economic climate and due to tougher regulation, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Daniel Bailey is to leave the bank with immediate effect and his position will be taken on by Citigroup’s European (EMEA) head of M&A, Wilhelm Schulz.

J.P. MORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT

The company named Tai Hui as chief strategist for J.P. Morgan Funds. He was previously the head of research for Asia at Standard Chartered Bank in Singapore.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese company said on Monday that Jason Fertig will join the Japanese bank as managing director and head of healthcare investment banking coverage in the Americas. Fertig will report to co-heads of corporate finance for the Americas Mark Epley and Mike Hill.

AON HEWITT

The human resource solutions business of Aon Plc appointed Andrew Woolnough to its flexible benefits team as client development director. He was previously the head of flexible benefits at Enrich Reward.

KNG SECURITIES

The company appointed Alessandro Vargiu and Filippo Gromo to its fixed income division. Alessandro had worked at Deutsche Bank and Filippo joins from BNP Paribas.

RUSSELL INVESTMENTS

The asset manager appointed Wouter Sturkenboom as investment strategist. He had worked at Kempen Capital Management in Amsterdam.