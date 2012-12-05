MOVES-HSBC, UBS, BlackRock, Deloitte, Ernst & Young

Dec 5 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

DELOITTE LLP

The former chief accountant of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is rejoining Deloitte LLP as the Big Four audit firm confronts increased regulatory scrutiny.

James Kroeker, who left the SEC in July, will join Deloitte in January in a “leadership role” as deputy managing partner, Deloitte DLTE.UL said in a statement late on Tuesday.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm named Matt Jadacki as an executive director in its fraud investigation & dispute services (FIDS) practice division. Partner SanDee Priser would return to U.S., to be based in New Jersey, after more than three years in Germany and Russia. Chris Costa would return to New York as a partner after four years in the UK. Beth Junell has joined as a partner in Dallas.

HSBC HOLDINGS

Europe’s biggest bank HSBC named Peter Boyles as the new head of HSBC Private Bank after Krishna Patel resigned. Boyles was the bank’s chief executive officer for Continental Europe since 2010.

UBS AG

The company appointed Arman Argingazin as managing director and head IB division based in Almaty. Nurlan Zhakupov was named executive director in UBS Kazakhstan. Both of them join from Royal Bank of Scotland in Kazhakstan.

BLACKROCK

The asset and risk management company named Tom Haas Carstensen as a director in Copenhagen for its financial institutions group. He joins from life insurance firm Danica Pension. Riccardo Stucchi and Olivier Defaux were also appointed to the financial institutions group.

RENAISSANCE CAPITAL

The investment bank appointed John Hyman and Igor Vayn as chief executive officers. Hyman previously led the global investment banking business at Renaissance. He was appointed deputy CEO in June 2012. Vayn joins from Otkritie Capital, where he was CEO.

SBERBANK PRIVATE BANKING

The company named Vasiliy Sofiyskiy as head of ultra high net worth clients group. Sofiyskiy joins from Credit Suisse AG where he served as director and investment partner of the group overseeing major private clients.

BTG PACTUAL

The Latin American investment bank appointed Rodrigo Valdés as chief-economist for the Andean region. Valdés is currently the deputy director of IMF’s European department.

CENTRUS ADVISORS

The firm appointed Nathan Pickles as a partner and head of treasury and analytics. Pickles was the head of treasury at Genesis Housing Association.