MOVES-Raymond James, UK Green Investment Bank, VTB Capital
#Market News
December 7, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

MOVES-Raymond James, UK Green Investment Bank, VTB Capital

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Dec 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL INC

The brokerage expanded its team in Florida with a veteran hire from Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. Adviser Victoria Azpurua moved to Raymond James’ Coral Gables office after more than a decade at her old firm.

AON RISK SOLUTIONS

The risk management business of Aon Plc recently appointed Christian Wise as senior vice president and Karen Cangemi as vice president of its New England property practice.

UK GREEN INVESTMENT BANK

The bank appointed Peter Knott as its chief risk officer. Knott recently worked for Standard Chartered Bank, where he held several positions including group head of operational risk.

VTB CAPITAL SA

The investment management firm appointed Lewis Wong as managing director, head of illiquid credit trading, Asia. Wong has held several positions in the emerging market financing group and in risk management at Credit Suisse in Hong Kong before.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
