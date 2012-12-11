FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-MOVES- JPMorgan, Ominvest
December 11, 2012 / 12:00 PM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-MOVES- JPMorgan, Ominvest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects spelling of Ominvest in headline)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The bank appointed Sara Yates as global currency strategist for the private bank’s foreign exchange and commodity business.

Yates joins from Barclays Capital, where she was lead FX strategist for the European corporate business.

OMAN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT

The company said on Tuesday that Chief Executive Shariq Azhar and a board member resigned. The news pushed down its shares.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager named Rob Williams as head of distribution. He was also appointed to the board. Williams was previously chief sales and marketing officer at Skandia Investment Group where he was responsible for leading the company’s distribution and marketing globally. (Compiled by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore)

