MOVES-JPMorgan, Ominvest, Royal London Asset Management

Dec 11 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The bank appointed Sara Yates as global currency strategist for the private bank’s foreign exchange and commodity business. Yates joins from Barclays Capital, where she was lead FX strategist for the European corporate business.

OLD MUTUAL GLOBAL INVESTORS

The specialist firm focused exclusively on investment management hired John Shepherd as head of U.K discretionary sales and Nick Pearse as discretionary sales manager south. The firm also appointed Brian Mclaughlin as advisory sales manager north and Graeme Brown as advisory sales manager south.

OMAN INTERNATIONAL DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT

The company said Chief Executive Shariq Azhar resigned. Azhar took on the role in August 2008. The Omani firm said its deputy chairman will assume Azhar’s role until a successor is found. Ominvest said board member Ziyad al-Zubair has also resigned and the board had appointed a temporary member, Ceruseri Srinivasan Badrinath, to represent shareholder Al Hilal Investment Co.

ROYAL LONDON ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager named Rob Williams as head of distribution. He was also appointed to the board. Williams was previously chief sales and marketing officer at Skandia Investment Group where he was responsible for leading the company’s distribution and marketing globally.