MOVES- Deutsche Bank, State Street Global Advisors, Barclays

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STATE STREET GLOBAL ADVISORS (SSGA)

The company appointed Howard Kearns as senior strategist in the Investment Solutions Group, specializing in liability-driven investment strategies.

Kearns has previously worked with Nomura, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.

LUXEMBOURG‘S CENTRAL BANK

The company appointed senior finance ministry official Gaston Reinesch to succeed Yves Mersch as its president, it said on Monday. Reinesch will start his six-year tenure from Jan. 1, 2013, and will also sit on the Governing Council of the European Central Bank.

DEUTSCHE BANK

The company named Richard Lambert, a former member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, as an adviser to its UK chief executive, helping the bank to adapt to regulatory changes.

TIG ADVISORS

The chief investment officer of Rhode Island’s state pension fund, Kenneth Goodreau, will become CIO of TIG Advisors on Jan. 1, the private New York-based investment manager said.

BARCLAYS PLC

The company appointed Lincoln Fritz as head of Cash Management U.S. within its corporate banking team, based in New York. Lincoln joins Barclays from HSBC Bermuda Ltd where he was head of payments and cash management.

The British bank also named Stephen Liss and Alpa Patel as directors in the New York and San Francisco offices of the wealth and investment management division.

Liss was previously a partner at the law firm Withers Bergman LLP. Patel was the West Coast Head for the wealth planning group at Credit Suisse.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP

The wealth management business of BNY Mellon appointed Tracy Tuens as a senior sales director based in San Francisco for family office and advisor solutions group.

Tuens joins from Wells Fargo Bank where she worked as the director of client management for Abbot Downing, the bank’s family wealth division.

JP MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The company appointed Darius Daubaras and Anatoly Crachilov as private bankers for its Russia team in the United Kingdom. Prior to joining J.P. Morgan, Daubaras was a director of equity capital markets and head of Russia, CIS, and Central and Eastern Europe at BNP Paribas. Crachilov joins from HSBC Private Bank, where he was an investment counselor in the Russian and Eastern European team.