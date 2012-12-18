MOVES-SocGen, JPMorgan Chase

Dec 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

SOCIETE GENERALE

Societe Generale finance head Bertrand Badre is to join the World Bank as chief financial officer in 2013, after a year spent steering France’s No. 2 bank through asset sales, cost cuts and the euro crisis.

JPMORGAN CHASE

The U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase named Kevin Watters as the chief executive of mortgage banking. Watters was previously the head of mortgage origination and customer experience at the company.