MOVES-Bain Capital, UK business development bank, US Bank
December 19, 2012 / 11:18 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-Bain Capital, UK business development bank, US Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bank Wealth Management appointed Terry Sandven as chief equity strategist. Sandven joins from Piper Jaffray, where he was the head of product management.

BAIN CAPITAL

The U.S. private equity firm said it hired Gaby Abdelnour, former Asia-Pacific CEO at JPMorgan Chase & Co, as a senior adviser. Abdelnour’s takes charge from Jan. 1.

UK state-backed business development bank

Former Bank of Scotland Chief Executive Peter Burt will head an advisory board for a new British state-backed business development bank due to open early next year, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

