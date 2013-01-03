MOVES- Vanguard, Aon, Smith & Williamson, Pramerica Fixed Income

Jan 3 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AON RISK SOLUTIONS

The risk management business of Aon Plc named Emily Oborski as senior consultant at its Pittsburgh office. Prior to joining Aon, Oborski was project manager at EBenefits Solutions.

SMITH & WILLIAMSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The company named Mickey Morrissey as head of UK IFA Sales. Morrissey was previously head of Distribution at Liontrust Asset Management Plc for ten years.

PIONEER INVESTMENTS

The investment management group named David Glazer as portfolio manager at its global equities team in Boston. Glazer was previously co-portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton Global Advisers in New York City.

PRAMERICA FIXED INCOME

The fixed income business of Prudential Financial Inc named Simon Males as managing director of institutional client relations.

Prior to joining the company Males was head of global consultants and UK institutional business for the Swiss bank, Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

VANGUARD GROUP

The No. 1 mutual fund company, said on Thursday that Sandip Bhagat, the head of a global equity group that oversees about $1 trillion in assets, has resigned.

No replacement was named. Bhagat’s departure came as Tim Buckley takes over as Vanguard’s chief investment officer this month.