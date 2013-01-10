MOVES-Goldman Sachs, KNG Securities, UK Green Investment Bank

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

Levon Kazarian, managing director and a senior member of Morgan Stanley’s power and natural gas group, has left the bank, sources familiar with the matter said.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank has hired veteran oil trader Quek Chin Thean to head its commodities trading team in Asia-Pacific, a spokeswoman for the Wall Street bank said. Quek will be based in Singapore.

KNG SECURITIES LLP

The fixed income specialist said it hired Thomas Saler and Gabriele Balducci to its fixed income team.

UK GREEN INVESTMENT BANK

The bank said it appointed Robert Mansley as managing director, capital markets. Mansley was previously a managing director at Morgan Stanley, where he was head of European renewables in the global power and utilities group in investment banking.