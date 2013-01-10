FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Goldman Sachs, KNG Securities, UK Green Investment Bank
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 10, 2013 / 11:01 AM / 5 years ago

MOVES-Goldman Sachs, KNG Securities, UK Green Investment Bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

MORGAN STANLEY

Levon Kazarian, managing director and a senior member of Morgan Stanley’s power and natural gas group, has left the bank, sources familiar with the matter said.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

The bank has hired veteran oil trader Quek Chin Thean to head its commodities trading team in Asia-Pacific, a spokeswoman for the Wall Street bank said. Quek will be based in Singapore.

KNG SECURITIES LLP

The fixed income specialist said it hired Thomas Saler and Gabriele Balducci to its fixed income team.

UK GREEN INVESTMENT BANK

The bank said it appointed Robert Mansley as managing director, capital markets. Mansley was previously a managing director at Morgan Stanley, where he was head of European renewables in the global power and utilities group in investment banking.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.