MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Credit Suisse, RSA, Standard Life Investments

Jan 16 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

ALLENBRIDGE INVESTMENT SOLUTIONS

The advisory firm said it hired Tim Gascoigne, the former manager of HSBC Alternative Investment’s flagship $2.4 billion fund of hedge funds.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

Peter Weiland, the most senior risk officer in JPMorgan Chase’s Chief Investment Office before the “London Whale” scandal broke last April, quietly resigned in October, according to a report released by the bank on Wednesday.

NORDEA

Torsten Hagen Jorgensen, who was head of group operations, would take over immediately from current CFO Fredrik Rystedt, who will leave the bank, Nordic region’s biggest bank’s Chief Executive Christian Clausen said in a statement.

DEUTSCHE BANK

Raymond Key, global head of metals trading at Deutsche Bank , is due to leave, a source close to the situation said on Wednesday as the bank undergoes a major restructuring.

WHM CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC

The financial advisory firm named Bill Mitchell as its new senior portfolio manager.

LLOYDS BANK PLC

The bank appointed Karin Cook as chief operating officer, commercial banking. She will join in April and be based in London.

ALIXPARTNERS LLP

The advisory firm hired Randall Eisenberg to join Alan Holtz as managing director to co-lead the transformation and restructuring advisory practice. Eisenberg will be based in New York.

RSA INSURANCE GROUP PLC

The insurer named Mark Walker as the new chief executive of its Hong Kong business. He will report to Chris Colahan, who previously held the role before moving to head RSA Asia.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

The bank appointed Steve Aldridge as the new head of global currencies & emerging markets electronic sales in EMEA, based in London. Aldridge joins from Barclays Capital where he was head of electronic FX sales for the UK, the Middle East and Northern Europe.

STANDARD LIFE INVESTMENTS

The fund manager appointed Allen Wang as investment director, head of Asia institutional business.

ANALYTIC INVESTORS LLC

The asset manager named Paul Runge as a director of business development. Prior to joining the firm, Runge worked at GE Asset Management.

DAVID LANDAU & ASSOCIATES LLC

The advisory services provider said it promoted Philip Ramacca to president from senior managing director.