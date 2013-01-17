MOVES-32 Advisors, Espirito Santo

Jan 17 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N

The retail currency broker named Joseph Wald as executive vice president and will lead Gain’s institutional business.

ERNST & YOUNG LLP

The audit firm named six new hires to its transaction advisory services practice.

32 ADVISORS LLC

The advisory firm started by Robert Wolf, a top Wall Street rainmaker, has hired Austan Goolsbee as a strategic partner, the New York Times reported, citing people briefed on the matter.

Wolf, who left UBS AG last summer, is one of U.S. President Barack Obama’s favorite bankers and Goolsbee is one of the president’s go-to economists, the Times said. ()

ESPIRITO SANTO INVESTMENT BANK

The unit of Portugal’s Banco Espirito Santo said it appointed Kevin Wilson to the new position of chief operating officer of global capital markets, and hired John Deanas as director, capital markets - industrials.

The bank also appointed Robert Morton as director, capital markets - support services and Will Draper as head of research.