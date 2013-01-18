MOVES-E*Trade Financial, SMBC Nikko Capital Markets

Jan 18 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The online brokerage firm that has been struggling to overcome years of lending losses, appointed Paul Idzik as its new chief executive on Thursday. Idzik, 51, a former Barclays Plc chief operating officer, will assume the position on Tuesday when E*Trade reports its fourth-quarter results.
The firm said it will appoint Brandon Ginsberg as head of equities from Jan. 21. Ginsberg will be managing director responsible for the equity business in Europe.