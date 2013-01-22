MOVES-UK Takeover Panel, JPMorgan, Credit Suisse, StanChart, Sberbank

Jan 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

UK TAKEOVER PANEL

Philip Robert-Tissot, chairman of Europe, the Middle East and Africa mergers and acquisitions at Citigroup Inc, will be the next director general of the UK Takeover Panel, the regulator said.

Robert-Tissot will take up his new role on April 1. He will be on a two-year secondment from the bank.

JPMORGAN CHASE

The U.S. bank said the heads of its French business and its financial services business for investment banking in Europe will swap roles. Kyril Courboin will become head of JPMorgan in France while Isabelle Seillier will take Courboin’s position as head of financial institutions for its investment bank for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

The bank also hired Hussein Hassan as its global head of Islamic finance, the U.S.-based investment bank said. Hassan was at UBS, where he was global head of Islamic structuring and head of structuring for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP

The bank’s commercial division appointed Anthony Williams as head for consumer services and entrepreneurs. Williams, who joined on Jan. 21, will be based in London.

MACQUARIE GROUP

The bank appointed Neil Hasson as head of real estate lending within Macquarie’s corporate and asset finance group. He will be based in London.

TA ASSOCIATES

The private equity firm promoted Elizabeth De Saint-Aignan to principal from senior vice president at its Boston office. TA also promoted Dhiraj Poddar to principal and director in its Mumbai office and Patrick Sader to principal from senior vice president in its London office.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

The bank appointed Rob Stewart as chief executive in Australia. He succeeds David Livingstone who is returning to London to assume a senior client role with Credit Suisse.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The bank appointed Margaret Harwood-Jones as global head, investors & intermediaries, sales, transaction banking. Prior to joining the bank, Harwood-Jones was from BNP Paribas Securities Services.

DREYFUS CORP

The mutual fund’s chief executive, Jonathan Baum, has resigned to pursue other opportunities, the Wall Street Journal reported. Charles Cardona, president of Dreyfus, will become the CEO on an interim basis, the Journal said, citing a company statement. Dreyfus is the mutual fund unit of Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

SBERBANK CIB

The investment company of Sberbank Group said it appointed Bill Beller as head of equity options trading, managing director. He will join Sberbank CIB on Feb. 1 and will be based in Moscow.

SARASIN

Eric Morin joined the Swiss private bank as managing director and chief executive of its Singapore branch and Southeast Asia. Morin joins from BNP Paribas, where he had worked since 1987.

HOULIHAN LOKEY INC

The investment bank said it appointed Rick Nathan as a director in financial advisory services. Nathan will be based in Chicago.

BLUEBAY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLP

The manager of fixed income and alternative investments said it appointed Steven Bayly as head of sales, Germany. He joins BlueBay from BlackRock Inc.

STENHAM ASSET MANAGEMENT

The investment management firm said Akshay Krishnan had joined as senior research analyst. It also named Rishi Patel as a senior operational due diligence analyst.

MITSUBISHI UFJ SECURITIES INTERNATIONAL

The European capital markets hub of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group said Paul Hartwell will join the firm as chief executive in London.

CARMIGNAC SÉCURITÉ

The European bond fund appointed Keith Ney as co-manager alongside Carlos Galvis, within the fixed-income team headed by Rose Ouahba.

VONTOBEL ASSET MANAGEMENT

The asset manager appointed David Walls and Stefan Hüsler to the firm’s high-yield and credit investment team.