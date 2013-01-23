MOVES-Lazard, KNG Securities, R.J. O'Brien

Jan 23 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.
The professional services firm named Osman Khan as a managing director at its transaction advisory group based in New York.
Khan was most recently with London-based professional services firm Price Waterhouse Coopers’ transaction services practice.
Veteran Asia deal maker Jesse Bhattal, the former head of Nomura Holdings Inc’s wholesale division who resigned a year ago amid an acrimonious restructuring, has joined investment bank Lazard Ltd as a senior adviser.
R.J. O‘BRIEN & ASSOCIATES
The futures brokerage and clearing firm said it promoted Melissa Andrews to general counsel. She joined the firm in late 2010 as associate general counsel.
The independent fixed-income specialist said it appointed Derrick Lockley and Gwenaël Fort to its convertible bonds team.