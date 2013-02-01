MOVES-Bank of America, Capital One, Rothschild

FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 1, 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP

BofA director Robert Scully won’t run for re-election at the annual meeting this spring, in the latest in a series of changes on the board. Scully, 62, a former Morgan Stanley executive, informed the company of his decision last week, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL CORP

The credit card company said Chief Financial Officer Gary Perlin would retire in May and be replaced by Stephen Crawford, co-founder of financial advisory and private equity boutique Centerview. Crawford will join Capital One on Feb. 4 and take over as CFO on May 24.

ROTHSCHILD GROUP

Thomas Mirow, the former head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, has been nominated as a senior advisor in the financial advisory group. Mirow, who was head of the EBRD until mid-2012, has also served as German deputy finance minister and as economy minister in Hamburg.

