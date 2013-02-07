MOVES-Barclays, Towers Watson, Aviva, Arab Banking, RWC Partners

Feb 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BARCLAYS PLC

The bank has hired 16 investment representatives in its wealth and investment management unit across seven offices in the United States. The representatives come from Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, BofA Merrill Lynch and BNY Mellon among others.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The firm, which provides risk management and human resource consulting services, appointed Asghar Alam as a senior consultant in its investment and retirement businesses. Alam joins from human resource consulting and outsourcing company Mercer.

AVIVA PLC

The British company said former Group Transformation Director David McMillan has been appointed CEO of Aviva Europe, taking charge of businesses stretching from Spain to Russia.

Former AIA Chief Administration Officer Nick Amin will replace McMillan as the executive in charge of leading Aviva’s transformation strategy, while Jason Windsor has been promoted to the role of chief strategy and development officer.

Trevor Matthews, the head of Aviva’s developed markets division, is also stepping down as part of the executive rejig.

ARAB BANKING CORP

The Bahrain-based lender said its president and chief executive, Hassan Ali Juma, will retire in July. Juma will gradually hand over day-to-day running of the lender from March to Khaled Kawan, currently group deputy chief executive.

RWC PARTNERS LTD

The investment manager said Dan Mannix will join as chief executive from the end of February. Mannix joined RWC in 2006.

RWC also appointed Paul Larche to the newly created position of chief operating officer. James Tollemache has been named head of sales, while Sean Capstick has been named head of new markets.

LIAZON CORP

The provider of private health insurance/benefits exchanges appointed David Finkel as its chief operating officer. Finkel joins Liazon from Inovalon, a healthcare data analytics firm.

HASTINGS INSURANCE GROUP LTD

The firm appointed Pierre Lefèvre as a non-executive director to Hastings Insurance Group Ltd and Advantage Insurance Co Ltd. Lefèvre joins from insurance company Groupama.

Clare Ryder has been hired as a non-executive director to Hastings Insurance Services Ltd.