MOVES-Credit Suisse, UBS, Towers Watson, Mizuho Financial, Piper Jaffray
February 8, 2013

MOVES-Credit Suisse, UBS, Towers Watson, Mizuho Financial, Piper Jaffray

Feb 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

The investment bank named Neil Harvey as vice chairman of asset management for Asia Pacific. This is in addition to his role as co-CEO for Greater China and CEO for Hong Kong.

FINANCE 3.0

The Swiss advisory firm appointed Michael Willi as chairman. Willi joins from Swiss bank UBS, where he was the chief communication officer.

TOWERS WATSON & CO

The firm, which provides risk management and human resource consulting services, appointed Mark Higgins and Fraser Howard in its U.S. casualty treaty reinsurance broking business. Both Higgins and Fraser join from reinsurance broker Aon Benfield.

MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP INC

Japan’s No.2 lender by assets said its chief executive officer, Yasuhiro Sato, will also head a core banking unit to be created by a merger of Mizuho’s two banks in July.

ANGLO IRISH BANK

The chief executive of the former Anglo Irish Bank, Mike Aynsley, is stepping down in the aftermath of the institution’s liquidation on Thursday. Aynsley, who joined the bank in late 2009, announced his departure in an email sent on Friday, which was seen by Reuters.

PIPER JAFFRAY COS

The investment bank and asset management firm said Philip Soran joined its board of directors and has been appointed to the audit committee on Thursday. Soran was the president of Dell Compellent until his retirement in March last year.

AON PLC

Aon Risk Solutions, the risk management business of the insurance broker Aon, appointed Peter Hutton as resident managing director in its New Jersey office. Hutton joined Aon in January last year and was the market sales director in the New York region before the move.

