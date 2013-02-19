MOVES-BofA Merrill Lynch, Lasalle Investment, Arle Capital Partners

Feb 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The bank named Joaquin Arenas as country executive and head of corporate & investment banking for Spain and Portugal. Arenas joins from Morgan Stanley, where he had been the head of investment banking for Spain and Portugal.

LASALLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT

The company appointed Elisabeth Stheeman as global chief operating officer. Stheeman joins from Morgan Stanley in London, where she was the chief operating officer in the investment banking division.

NOMURA HOLDINGS INC

The Japanese investment bank said Cliff Gallant joined as a managing director and senior analyst covering insurance companies in its U.S. equity research department. Gallant joins from Keefe, Bruyette & Woodsand has about 20 years of experience in the insurance sector.

ARLE CAPITAL PARTNERS

The London-based private equity firm appointed Quentin Nason as a partner focusing on investor relations, strategy and business development. Prior to joining Arle, Nason was a at managing director Deutsche Bank.

ACTIS

The private equity firm named Sergio Brandao as a director focusing on energy opportunities in Latin America. Sergio joins from Rio Bravo Investimentos where he was partner and co-fund manager.

AON PLC

Aon Hewitt the global human resource solutions business of Aon Plc on Monday appointed Dan Morris as a partner to its investment consulting team. He was a senior investment strategy consultant at Towers Watson before.

ESPÍRITO SANTO SECURITIES INDIA

The investment banking unit on Monday appointed George Mathew as head of investment banking in India. He was the senior vice president & head of corporate coverage in the investment banking division at Edelweiss.

MAN GROUP

The company on Monday appointed a new head of its struggling flagship hedge fund, as part of sweeping changes under incoming CEO Emmanuel Roman to revive investment performance and win back clients to the embattled hedge fund firm.

Sandy Rattray, the head of Man’s Systematic Strategies business, will become chief executive of Man’s $16.3 billion computer-driven fund AHL.