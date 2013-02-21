FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-JP Morgan Private Bank, OCBC Bank, Affiliated Managers Group
#Market News
February 21, 2013 / 3:20 PM / in 5 years

MOVES-JP Morgan Private Bank, OCBC Bank, Affiliated Managers Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

J.P. MORGAN PRIVATE BANK

The unit of JPMorgan Chase & Co appointed managing director Andrea Levantini as private banker for its Italy team.

Levantini joins from Banca IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo Group where he was head of international equity capital markets.

OCBC BANK

The bank named Kng Hwee Tin as its chief executive officer. She is currently the head of group audit at the bank.

Goh Chin Yee will take over as the new head of group audit from March 1.

AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC

The asset management company named Patrick Sege as director, head of distribution, Switzerland, Austria and Liechtenstein, and Axel Weiss as director, head of distribution, Germany.

Sege joins from Liongate Capital Management and Weiss from Fidelity Investment Management.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
