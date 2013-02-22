FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES- JPMorgan Chase, Oriel, AXA Investment
February 22, 2013 / 9:02 PM / in 5 years

MOVES- JPMorgan Chase, Oriel, AXA Investment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO

The investment bank on Friday named veteran banker José Berenguer Neto as senior country officer for Brazil, where the company is growing its advisory and capital markets business.

Berenguer, for years a senior executive and head of the investment banking and retail banking units at Banco Santander Brasil SA, will start on April 1.

ORIEL SECURITIES

London’s niche stockbroking and corporate advisory firm said Chief Executive David Knox has left after only five months in the role after a clash over strategy.

Founder and former CEO Simon Bragg will return as interim Chief Executive with immediate effect, Oriel said in a brief statement.

AXA INVESTMENT MANAGERS

The Europe-based asset manager appointed Christian Gissler as global head of risks and controls. He joins from CNP Assurances, where he was head of investment strategy. (Compiled by Neha Alawadhi)

