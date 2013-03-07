MOVES-Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Portman Square Capital

March 7 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, MORGAN STANLEY

Goldman Sachs has poached Kate Richdale from Morgan Stanley to be its head of investment banking services for Asia ex-Japan, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Thursday. Richdale, who will join Goldman as a partner, was head of investment banking Asia Pacific at Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley has named Dieter Turowski and Shane Zhang as co-heads of Asia Pacific investment banking to replace Richdale, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Europe-based Turowski was most recently the global co-head of natural resources, while Zhang is the bank’s co-head of China investment banking.

RAYMOND JAMES FINANCIAL

The brokerage and investment bank promoted Vin Campagnoli to chief information officer. Campagnoli, who joined Raymond James in 2011 to run its private client group technology unit, replaces Tim Eitel, the Florida-based company said.

He previously worked in the private client technology group of UBS AG’s Wealth Management Americas operation.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO LTD

The South Korea-based company named Peter Graham as chief executive officer, Robert Mulligan as president and Robert Shea as chief operating officer in Mirae Asset Global Investments (USA) LLC, the company’s unit in the United States.

PORTMAN SQUARE CAPITAL

The chief executive of one of Europe’s most talked-about new hedge fund firms has stepped down in a bid to save costs after a big investor pulled its support, people familiar with the situation said.

GUGGENHEIM PARTNERS LLC

The financial services firm appointed Henry Silverman as global head of its real estate and infrastructure business. He joins from RREEF Infrastructure. RREEF is the business within the asset and wealth management unit responsible for raising money for Deutsche Bank’s own private-equity funds.

PERELLA WEINBERG PARTNERS

The firm, which provides advisory and asset management services, appointed David Ferguson and Chip Baird as partners in its asset management business. They join from private equity firm Weston Presidio and will be based in New York.

ROYAL LONDON

The mutual life and pensions company appointed Tracey Graham to its board as a non-executive director. Graham is currently a non-executive director of RPS Group plc, Dialight plc and Albemarle and Bond Holdings plc.

D. E. SHAW GROUP

The investment and technology development firm named Ángel Ubide and Brian Sack as senior vice presidents and co-directors of global economics in its discretionary macro investing unit. Ubide previously worked at Tudor Investment Corp and Sack was previously with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.