FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Lloyds Banking Group
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2013 / 1:00 PM / in 5 years

MOVES-Lloyds Banking Group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointment was announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC

Lloyds Bank Commercial Banking named John Feeney as managing director, head of corporate real estate. Feeney was previously with Henderson Global Investors.

E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP

The revolving door at E*Trade Financial continues to spin, as the loan-damaged company said discount brokerage veteran Frank Petrilli, will step down as chairman, to be replaced by former Fidelity Investments president Rodger Lawson.

New York-based E*Trade, which lost $113 million last year and is winding down its ill-timed expansion into banking to focus on its brokerage operations, said Friday that the shift will occur at its annual meeting scheduled for May 9.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.