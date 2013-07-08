FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BofA Merrill, Citi, UBS, Alternative Investment Group
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 1:32 PM / 4 years ago

MOVES-BofA Merrill, Citi, UBS, Alternative Investment Group

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

July 8 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH

The investment banker appointed Pauline Banks as global custody agency services senior product manager, to be based in Hong Kong. Banks joins from J.P. Morgan where she most recently ran its network management function for Asia Pacific.

CITIGROUP INC

Citigroup elected former Ernst & Young Chairman James Turley and General Atlantic LLC’s operating partner Gary Reiner to its board.

UBS AG

The financial services company hired Philip Denham as executive director, head of cash trading in Japan, and Seth Moran as director, sales trading in Japan. Denham joins from Citigroup where he headed Japanese equity trading and Moran comes from Barclays Capital Japan where he has been working since 2009.

UK FINANCIAL INVESTMENTS

The body charged with handling Britain’s stakes in lenders has hired Christopher Fox, who was UBS’s head of UK banks coverage and head of the financial institutions group for the Middle East and Asia, to manage its holdings in the ‘bad bank’ books of Northern Rock and Bradford & Bingley.

ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT GROUP

The global alternative investment management firm promoted managing directors Joel Gantcher and Samuel Sussman to partners at the firm. Gantcher is head of manager research and Sussman head of investment strategy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.