MOVES-Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas, Shawbrook Bank, Pinebridge Investments

July 10 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

CREDIT SUISSE AG

The financial services provider appointed Thomas Wong as managing director and head of Hong Kong and China research and sales. In this role, Wong will assume overall responsibility for the bank’s Hong Kong and China research and sales efforts. Wong will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Nicole Yuen, head of Greater China equities, with additional reporting lines to Al Park, head of equities sales (Asia Pacific), and Ernest Fong, head of research (non-Japan Asia).

BNP PARIBAS SECURITIES SERVICES

Pierre Jond, managing director of BNP Paribas Securities Services (BNP Paribas), Australia and New Zealand, said he would return to Paris in December 2013 after four years in his current role. Peter Baker, who currently heads client strategy and communication, will be his successor and will officially take over the role at the end of 2013. Michelle Crosbie has taken on the role of new chief operating officer for Australia and New Zealand.

PINEBRIDGE INVESTMENTS

The global multi-asset class investment manager has appointed Tucker Glavin as managing director, U.S. sales, and Paul Osborne as managing director, UK and European sales. Glavin will be based in New York and Osborne in London. They will report to John Baumann, head of institutional sales and client service, Americas and Europe. Their appointment is effective immediately.

ACENDEN

The UK and Irish mortgage servicing solutions provider appointed Paul McMillan as its chief operating officer. McMillan reports to Chief Executive Officer Amany Attia and is a member of the company’s operational management committee.

Based in Acenden’s High Wycombe office, he is responsible for all the core operating teams in the business. McMillan has joined Acenden from the Ulster Bank subsidiary of Royal Bank of Scotland Plc.

VERNO CAPITAL

The specialist fund manager focused on Russia and the CIS added three senior hires to its investment team. Natalia Zagvozdina, formerly head of Russian equity research at Renaissance Capital, joins as head of research. She will lead Verno’s research function.

Tom Adshead, a CFA charterholder, joins as portfolio manager. For the past seven years, Adshead has held senior buyside roles as a portfolio manager and head of research. He will assist in managing Verno’s long-short and long-only equity strategies.

Elena Kolchina is also joining Verno. She will assist with the launch of a Verno debt fund and manage it. She ran the Russian fixed income fund at Renaissance Asset Managers between 2006 and 2013.

SHAWBROOK BANK

The specialist lender has appointed Kieran McSweeney, Marc Sefton and Michael Katramados to set up a new wholesale lending division at the bank. The three join from Royal Bank of Scotland, where Sefton and McSweeney led the structured finance division.

McSweeney and Sefton will jointly lead the new wholesale lending division. They will be joined by Katramados, formerly an associate director in structured finance at RBS.

MIZUHO INTERNATIONAL PLC

The London based securities and investment banking arm of the Mizuho Financial Group Inc has appointed Mark Wheatcroft as head of European Primary Debt Markets and member of the Executive Committee. Mark initially joined Mizuho International in February 2013 as head of the EMEA Debt Syndicate Desk and SSA Syndicate Manager.