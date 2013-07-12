FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Chartered, Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers
#Market News
July 12, 2013 / 10:41 AM / in 4 years

MOVES-Standard Chartered, Cornerstone Real Estate Advisers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

STANDARD CHARTERED PLC

The international bank appointed Min Park as global head of equity derivatives and convertibles sales in Hong Kong. Min reports to Simon Brookhouse, global head of equities.

Min was most recently with Credit Suisse in Hong Kong, heading the equity derivatives and convertible bonds sales team for Asia Pacific.

CORNERSTONE REAL ESTATE ADVISERS

The global real estate investment manager appointed Chris Bates as its head of European real estate finance. Chris has experience of over 19 years in the UK real estate market, including 10 years in senior roles at the Royal Bank of Scotland.

