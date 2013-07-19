FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Aviva, Gray & Co, Green REIT
July 19, 2013 / 8:06 PM / 4 years ago

MOVES-Aviva, Gray & Co, Green REIT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 19 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Friday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

AVIVA PLC

The British insurer appointed Euan Munro as chief executive of its global asset management business, Aviva Investors. Munro, a former Standard Life Investments executive, will take over from John Misselbrook in January 2014.

GRAY & CO

The investment advisory firm promoted Chief Administrative Officer Yolanda Waggoner-Foreman and Chief Operating Officer Robert Hubbard as co-chief executive officers. Peter Lupoff, who had been chief investment officer of Gray’s Alternative Investment division, has been promoted to CIO for the entire firm.

GREEN REIT PLC

The Irish property investment company appointed Caroline McCarthy as chief investment officer. She joins from real estate services firm CBRE Group in Ireland.

