MOVES-Barclays, National Bank of Abu Dhabi, Man Group, RBC, EBRD

July 24 (Reuters) - The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email to moves@thomsonreuters.com.

NATIONAL BANK OF ABU DHABI

The largest bank in the UAE has appointed Rafi Ahmed as its head of global financial markets, Europe to expand the division’s services in Europe.

Ahmed will be based in the NBAD-London branch to lead the development of financial markets product and services for NBAD’s MENA (Middle East and North Africa) clients and also expand NBAD’s European clients’ access to MENA markets.

MAN GROUP PLC

The alternative investment management business appointed Andrew Horton to the position of non-executive director. Andrew has over 25 years of broad financial services experience.

In addition, Patrick O‘Sullivan, who has served as a non-executive director for six years, will step down from the Board. Patrick has been previous chairman of the audit and risk committee and more recently the senior independent director. Patrick will be succeeded in this latter role by Phillip Colebatch who has been a nonexecutive director for six years and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee since 2008.

ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

The wealth management arm of the bank has expanded its sales and product team in Singapore with four new appointments. Tuti Go was appointed Senior Director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia. She reports to Samuel Witjaksono, executive director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia.

Paulus Moniaga was appointed senior director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia. He reports to Kusnadi Sudikarman, Senior Director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia.

Johannes Wijaya was appointed senior director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia. He reports to Samuel Witjaksono, Executive Director, RBC Wealth Management, South East Asia.

Nelson Ilham has been appointed director, head of fixed income advisory and execution, RBC Wealth Management, Asia.

BARCLAYS PLC

The global financial services provider appointed Vivian Chan as regional head of North Asia to its wealth and investment management division. She joins on 5 August 2013, reporting to Didier von Daeniken, head of wealth management for Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Chan joins Barclays from Credit Suisse, where she was managing director and market leader for Greater China.

NATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK LTD

The Australian bank appointed Craig Drummond as group executive finance and strategy. Drummond will commence in the role of group executive, finance and strategy, towards the end of 2013. For the last 4 years, Drummond has been the chief executive and country head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Australia.

EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELOPMENT

EBRD has appointed Luise Hoelscher, currently state secretary at the ministry of finance in the German federal state of Hesse, as vice president and chief administrative officer. In this role, Ms Hoelscher will lead the human resources and corporate services functions at the EBRD, and be a member of the Bank’s executive committee.

She will take up her position on 1 October and report directly to EBRD President Sir Suma Chakrabarti.